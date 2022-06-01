Ringling Bridge lights to mark start of Pride Month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The John Ringling Causeway Bridge will honor LGBTQ Pride Month for a week, beginning tonight, with a multicolored light display, starting around sunset.

Individuals and businesses are also encouraged to light up Sarasota in rainbow colors, according to the nonprofit organization Project Pride SRQ,

Events around the Suncoast during Pride Month are being coordinated through Project PRIDE SRQ. They include:

June 1-30: Taste of PRIDE. Participating businesses are offering special discounts to customers who mention Taste of Pride! Visit www.ppsrq.org/taste-of-pride-2022 for a list of participating restaurants and business or to learn more.

June 2, 7 p.m.: Drag Bingo with Beneva Fruitville at “On the Green” at University Town Center Mall.

June 4, 7-10 p.m.: The Grand Carnival – an ICONic Evening. at the Sarastoa Municipal Auditorium 801 N. Tamiami Trail. Featuring performances, visuals and LGBTQ+ history. $50 ticket includes open bar, food, dancing, performances, Dj Brianna Lee, and more. Tickets are on sale now at https://the-grand-carnival.ticketleap.com

June 8, 5:30 p.m.: Zumba Pride Party. Come enjoy Zumba at “On the Green” at UTC.

June 9 at 8-10 p.m.: Loud & Proud Dance Party with DJ Brianna Lee at “On the Green” at UTC.

June 11, 11 a.m.: PRIDE Car Parade down Main Street Sarasota. Prizes for best decorated vehicles and more.

June 16, 5-9 p.m.: UTC Night Market with Moxy Stardust Band, a monthly outdoor market event featuring live music and a great mix of local farmers and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, gifts and more in the West District at UTC.

June 18, 9 a.m.: PRIDE Pet Parade at Bayfront Park.

June 25, 7:30 p.m.: Grand Flag March at Hart’s Landing. As they unfurl the largest inclusive Pride Flag in the world at a record breaking 700 feet and march it across the John Ringling Bridge.

June 30, 6-8 p.m.: PRIDE Picnic. Enjoy live music, food & family fun at “On the Green” at UTC.

Project PRIDE SRQ organizes safe, quality events that are open to everyone. Additionally, Project Pride SRQ produces educational, cultural and entertainment events and activities throughout the year in order to create a truly celebratory experience for the whole community.

For more information, contact Project PRIDE SRQ, at admin@PPSRQ.org or visit www.PPSRQ.org.

