Residents shocked over Memorial Day shooting on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gunshots in different parts of Siesta Key Village and around Sunset Point Beach on Monday stunning people who live and work here.

“I’m really shocked that this happened here at that time of day,” said Catherine Luckner, President of the Siesta Key Association. “Families were out with their children walking around, coming in from the beach, very scary.”

Michael Holderness owns the property near Beach Access 3, that’s where deputies say the fighting and gunfire started. He is also owner of two resort hotels nearby. He says he’s been pushing for lifeguards at this part of the beach and more security here for a long time. Holderness says the problem is this part of Siesta Key is privately and publicly owned.

“It’s just become a known lawless place, private property with no rules and no regulations,” said Holderness. “It’s very sad to see what’s happening on Siesta Key.”

Many people say it’s the young people who have been bringing on a lot of these problems, including Monday’s gunshots.

“When you have 1500 high school kids coming from the beaches together, and fighting and everything else and moving through the village, it’s very disruptive,” said Holderness. “These are not law abiding, tax paying citizens that have any business of being out there on private land.”

Residents say shootings don’t happen here, and there is hope that this quiet and quaint island won’t see anything like this again.

“The last thing in the world any of us want is for people to come here and be afraid,” said Luckner. “We have such a relaxed atmosphere here, that’s one of the reasons why we like to keep it a low key, family-oriented kind of place.”

