Local Suncoast resident knows the pain Uvalde, Texas feels

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Stephanie Cinque experienced her worst nightmare on December 14, 2012.

She received a message that a school in Newtown, Connecticut had an active shooter. The mother of two realized later in the day that her children were alive, but many Sandy Hook Elementary School students and staff were not.

Stephanie wanted to help and spent the following months talking to other community members trying to do the same. That is when she started the Resilience Center of Newtown.

The center is open to anyone who has been affected by a mass shooting or tragedy. The center offers day and night camps for children who can utilize music and art therapies. The center provides a safe space to talk about feelings and mental health.

Stephanie and her team are currently working to help Uvalde, Texas.

