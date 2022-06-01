Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Instagram launches Amber Alerts for missing children

Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.
Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.(CNN, Meta)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You are going to start seeing Amber Alerts on Instagram.

Starting Wednesday, the social media platform will notify users of missing children in their area as reported by law enforcement.

Posts will include details about the missing child, as well as photos and the location of the suspected abduction.

An executive with Instagram’s parent company Meta says the alerts will be rare and specific to the search area.

Amber Alert posts are also designed to be shared with friends and followers to further spread awareness.

Other platforms have already been sharing information about missing children for years.

Facebook started including Amber Alerts in 2015 and Google began sharing Amber Alerts to users in 2012.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free
Chances increasing for storm to fire up
ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely
Not the actual alligator.
Updated: Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Manatee County officials release name of suspect in murder/suicide

Latest News

Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe...
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden cites strain on families from infant formula shortage
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
Rainbow colors light up the Ringling Bridge in Sarasota for Pride Month 2021.
Ringling Bridge lights to mark start of Pride Month
More questions are mounting for law enforcement as the investigation into the school shooting...
Uvalde school shooting investigation raising more questions for law enforcement