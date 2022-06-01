Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Flagman dies after race car hits him

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”(Norway Speedway)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A veteran flagman died Friday night after a race car hit him at Norway Speedway in Michigan.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Greg Maas died at the speedway around 9:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of a race car hitting a flagman at the speedway near the entrance to the pit area.

In a column posted on the Norway Speedway website, Dickinson County Racing Association President John Ostermann described Maas as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”

“We will race this Friday night in Greg’s honor. And yes, I can assure you that’s what Greg would want. Rest in peace my friend,” Ostermann wrote.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free
Chances increasing for storm to fire up
ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely
Not the actual alligator.
Updated: Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Manatee County officials release name of suspect in murder/suicide

Latest News

Jennifer Connelly
Gallery: Suncoast Storm Damage
Adm. Linda Fagan attends a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters,...
Biden says 1st female armed services chief is ‘about time’
President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
Biden salutes first female armed forces branch leader
Tom Klima
Suncoast Storm Damage
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating