Downburst from severe storm snaps utility poles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was quiet through most of the day on Tuesday until the convergence of the east coast and west coast sea breezes occurred right around 5 p.m. near I-75. Hail the size of golf balls fell over parts of the area in North Port which got up to an .8th of an inch and 1″ diameter hail was recorded near University and 301. Rainfall estimates reached over 3″ inches for parts of Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Rainfall estimates up to 3 inches in places (WWSB)

The biggest damage came from a downburst from a severe storm which moved through Manatee County around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night. The strong winds snapped 4 utility poles just below the transformers knocking power out to many units at the Pic Town Estates in Bradenton off of U.S. 41 and and ripping the roof off of one unoccupied manufactured home. There were no injuries to report at the mobile home park but power was still out as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night to some of the residents living at the Estates. According to the National Weather Service there were no indications on radar that would suggest a tornado at that time.

There were 60 mph winds recorded near the Sunshine Skyway fishing pier as well at around 7:56 p.m. as well. There were numerous sightings of a funnel cloud in Sarasota shortly after 6 p.m. It appears that the funnel never did touch down. There was another sighting of a funnel cloud around 7:20 near downtown Bradenton last evening.

