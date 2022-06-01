Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast - Bob’s Train

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One historian said it is “unheard of” to have two of these in one city. But we have them here on the Suncoast. John Ringling was rich enough to own two private, luxury railroad cars to travel the country. One is restored and sits in the Ringling Museum. The other was almost sold for scrap. One man is leading the effort to save the JomaR (named for JO-hn and MA-bel Ringling) at his restaurant/circus/museum known as Bob’s Train.

You can find Bob’s Train at this link:

https://www.bobstrain.com/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

