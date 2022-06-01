Discovering the Suncoast - Bob’s Train

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One historian said it is “unheard of” to have two of these in one city. But we have them here on the Suncoast. John Ringling was rich enough to own two private, luxury railroad cars to travel the country. One is restored and sits in the Ringling Museum. The other was almost sold for scrap. One man is leading the effort to save the JomaR (named for JO-hn and MA-bel Ringling) at his restaurant/circus/museum known as Bob’s Train.

