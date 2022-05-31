Storms come earlier today and the Suncoast watches the tropics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Adequate moisture in the atmosphere will produce showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The nature and timing of the storms will be slightly different today.

Our area is under the influence of high pressure to our north. This high will strengthen our afternoon winds and cause inland storms to move rapidly toward our coast. By early drive time, we could see stronger storms impact traffic with heavy rains, gusty winds, and lots of lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center puts our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. The next few days will feature slightly less rain and a bit more sunshine.

The Suncoast will watch with interest the forecast for the weekend. Tropical Storm Agatha is moving through Southern Mexico today and spreading heavy rain. It is forecast to be absorbed by a larger spin in the atmosphere over the Western Caribbean or Southeast Gulf of Mexico.

Models are consistent in producing tropical development but differ widely in the location and strength of whatever may develop. The National Hurricane Center now gives a large area of Gulf waters or the Caribbean waters a 60% chance for tropical development that could threaten the southern half of Florida, including the Suncoast. Whatever develops should move fast and be on the lower end of tropical systems.

It will be important to follow forecasts this week.

