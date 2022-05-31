Sarasota/Manatee MPO seeking input on public trails

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Manatee MPO is hoping for public input on its Trails Studies.

The organization is seeking input regarding feasible alignments for two segments of the statewide SUN Trail - one in Manatee County and another in Sarasota County. The goal is to identify a path in both study areas for an off-road multi-use recreational trail. In Sarasota County, the trail will connect Payne Park in Downtown Sarasota to somewhere east of I-75. In Manatee County, the trail will connect the existing multi-use trail from the Palma Sola Causeway and Green Bridge in Downtown Bradenton.

Suncoast residents and visitors can provide feedback and their insights on local walking and biking experiences, important destinations, and what they’d like to see for a multi-use trail. The project website and survey links are: www.publicinput.com/ManateeTrailsStudy and www.publicinput.com/SarasotaTrailsStudy.

The surveys will remain open until the end of June.

