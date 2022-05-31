Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota/Manatee MPO seeking input on public trails

Sarasota/Manatee MPO
Sarasota/Manatee MPO(MPO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Manatee MPO is hoping for public input on its Trails Studies.

The organization is seeking input regarding feasible alignments for two segments of the statewide SUN Trail - one in Manatee County and another in Sarasota County. The goal is to identify a path in both study areas for an off-road multi-use recreational trail. In Sarasota County, the trail will connect Payne Park in Downtown Sarasota to somewhere east of I-75. In Manatee County, the trail will connect the existing multi-use trail from the Palma Sola Causeway and Green Bridge in Downtown Bradenton.

Suncoast residents and visitors can provide feedback and their insights on local walking and biking experiences, important destinations, and what they’d like to see for a multi-use trail. The project website and survey links are: www.publicinput.com/ManateeTrailsStudy and www.publicinput.com/SarasotaTrailsStudy.

The surveys will remain open until the end of June.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Water patrols in Manatee County result in citations, arrest
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free
Corey Anderson
Deputies arrest Tampa man who threatened a school shooting
A crash is slowing southbound traffic on I-75 at U.S. 301.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows southbound I-75 at U.S. 301

Latest News

Fireworks generic
Fourth of July fireworks show announced for Venice
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Manatee County officials release name of suspect in murder/suicide
Chances increasing for storm to fire up
ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Florida man killed from bonfire explosion at weekend party