Sarasota athletes push through the Murph Challenge for Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Athletes all over the world are lacing up their shoes and dripping sweat to remember a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL for Memorial Day.

At the LFT Gym in Sarasota, dozens of people participated in The Murph Challenge, an annual workout pushing fitness enthusiasts through an intense trial as a way to pay their respects for a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL, and countless other service men and women.

The challenge is brutal: A mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 air squats.

"Very, very challenging" Dustin Dobbs said when asked about the workout. "Probably one of the hardest workouts I've personally ever done."

The challenge is a tribute to Lt. Michael Murphy, a U.S. Navy SEAL who earned the Medal of Honor for exceptional bravery. Murphy sacrificed his life to call for help when his team was ambushed by Taliban forces during a reconnaissance mission in Afghanistan in 2005.

He was mortally wounded during a remarkable display of grit and courage, moving away from cover to send a distress call. His actions that day allowed one member of his squad to escape and inspired the film “Lone Survivor.”

For Memorial Day, the community at LFT Gym wants everyone to be thinking not only of Murphy and his valor, but of so many others who have laid down their lives throughout generations of American history.

“Murph represents all of these men and women who are giving the ultimate sacrifice,” LFT Gym Owner Kelli Sweeting.

For Kat Kaminski, jumped into the challenge is a big deal.

Challenging herself with pull-up after pull-up gives her perspective. She described how her struggles inside the gym pale in comparison to the physical and mental turmoil service men and women face overseas.

“I’m like yeah, it’s literally going to suck, but there are people who put their lives in the line for us every single day,” she said. “So, that’s what I keep in mind throughout.”

Proceeds from many Murph Challenges throughout the world go to the Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. If you’d like to donate, you can learn how to do so by clicking here.

