Manatee County officials release name of suspect in murder/suicide

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County death investigation has been ruled a murder-suicide and the suspect has been identified, per sheriff’s officials.

Two decomposing bodies were discovered inside a Lakewood Ranch home after a family member called and requested a welfare check.

Deputies arrived at the Lake Vista Condos and found two individuals deceased inside.

Autopsy revealed the woman died of asphyxiation. Tery McAvoy, the male, died after cutting himself with a sharp object. There is no evidence that anyone else was involved.

Detectives do not have a clear motive for the deaths, but have reason to believe the two were having domestic issues. Family members requested the victim’s name be withheld from reports per Marsy’s Law.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

