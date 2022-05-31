Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man dies after alligator bite in Pinellas County

Not the actual alligator.
Not the actual alligator.(CBS46)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has died after he was bitten by an alligator Tuesday at a Pinellas County park.

Largo Police say the male victim had entered a body of water at John S. Taylor Park to retrieve a frisbee

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms he was bitten by a gator and ultimately died from his injuries.

There are signs posted at the park instructing individuals to be aware of wildlife and not to swim in Taylor Lake.

Officers say gator trappers have been dispatched to the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Water patrols in Manatee County result in citations, arrest
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free
Corey Anderson
Deputies arrest Tampa man who threatened a school shooting
A crash is slowing southbound traffic on I-75 at U.S. 301.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows southbound I-75 at U.S. 301

Latest News

A fire destroyed two condo units in Englewood May 28.
Fire destroys two-story condo in Englewood
Fire destroys Englewood condo
Fire destroys Englewood condo
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast
Storms come earlier today and the Suncoast watches the tropics
A crash is slowing southbound traffic on I-75 at U.S. 301.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows southbound I-75 at U.S. 301