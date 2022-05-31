Man dies after alligator bite in Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has died after he was bitten by an alligator Tuesday at a Pinellas County park.

Largo Police say the male victim had entered a body of water at John S. Taylor Park to retrieve a frisbee

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms he was bitten by a gator and ultimately died from his injuries.

There are signs posted at the park instructing individuals to be aware of wildlife and not to swim in Taylor Lake.

Officers say gator trappers have been dispatched to the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

