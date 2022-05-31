Library card holders can get into state parks free

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you like the outdoors, there’s now another reason to get a library card.

State agencies including the Division of Library and Information Services, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida State Parks, to offer State Park day passes to library patrons through The Real Florida Reader Day Pass initiative.

The program allows anyone with a Florida public library card to check out a Florida State Park day pass, which provides free park admission for up to eight people in a vehicle.

The program will last until Sept 13.

Florida residents without library cards can sign up for one at their local library to take part in this program.

Participants are encouraged to check out books about Florida’s wildlife, horticultural and natural resources then explore a Florida State Park in their area to identify resources they learned about.

For more information, visit https://FloridaStateParks.org/RealFloridaReader.

