Fourth of July fireworks show announced for Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the time for its Fourth of July fireworks show.

Fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty on Monday, July 4 after 9 p.m. The Jetties will be closed but can be viewed on any area beaches.

Boats should be anchored by 8:15 p.m. The Venice inlet will be closed to traffic starting from 8:30 p.m. and will remain closed until about 45 minutes after the show.

