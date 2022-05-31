Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fourth of July fireworks show announced for Venice

Fireworks generic
Fireworks generic(WILX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the time for its Fourth of July fireworks show.

Fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty on Monday, July 4 after 9 p.m. The Jetties will be closed but can be viewed on any area beaches.

Boats should be anchored by 8:15 p.m. The Venice inlet will be closed to traffic starting from 8:30 p.m. and will remain closed until about 45 minutes after the show.

Read more here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Water patrols in Manatee County result in citations, arrest
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free
Corey Anderson
Deputies arrest Tampa man who threatened a school shooting
A crash is slowing southbound traffic on I-75 at U.S. 301.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows southbound I-75 at U.S. 301

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Manatee County officials release name of suspect in murder/suicide
Chances increasing for storm to fire up
ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Florida man killed from bonfire explosion at weekend party
A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Deputies continue search for suspect in Memorial Day shooting incident