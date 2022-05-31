Advertise With Us
Florida man killed from bonfire explosion at weekend party

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida man was killed from an apparent bonfire explosion over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators hadn’t yet determined what caused the explosion during the outdoor party at a home near DeLand, Florida early Monday. DeLand is located more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Orlando.

The 51-year-old man had left a patio to attend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told investigators that there was a hissing sound a short time later and then the sound of something hitting the ground. When other partygoers went to check on the man, they found him unresponsive near the bonfire with extensive injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the explosion.

