Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fire destroys two-story condo in Englewood

By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to CORRECT information originally reported.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of condo fire in Englewood May 28.

Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton says the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, at a two-story condominium in the 2300 block of Beach Road. Neighbors saw smoke coming from the building and tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers, to no avail.

Firefighters, seeing a large amount of smoke as they approached the scene, called for a second alarm.

Once firefighters arrived, the fire was put out quickly but the building, was a total loss, Easton said.

One unit was occupied at the time of the fire but no injures were reported, Easton said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured
Water patrols in Manatee County result in citations, arrest
Sunset at Myakka State Park from the bird walk.
Library card holders can get into state parks free
Corey Anderson
Deputies arrest Tampa man who threatened a school shooting
A crash is slowing southbound traffic on I-75 at U.S. 301.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows southbound I-75 at U.S. 301

Latest News

Not the actual alligator.
Man dies after alligator bite in Pinellas County
Fire destroys Englewood condo
Fire destroys Englewood condo
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast
Storms come earlier today and the Suncoast watches the tropics
A crash is slowing southbound traffic on I-75 at U.S. 301.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slows southbound I-75 at U.S. 301