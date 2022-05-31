Fire destroys two-story condo in Englewood

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to CORRECT information originally reported.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of condo fire in Englewood May 28.

Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton says the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, at a two-story condominium in the 2300 block of Beach Road. Neighbors saw smoke coming from the building and tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers, to no avail.

Firefighters, seeing a large amount of smoke as they approached the scene, called for a second alarm.

Once firefighters arrived, the fire was put out quickly but the building, was a total loss, Easton said.

One unit was occupied at the time of the fire but no injures were reported, Easton said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.