Deputies continue search for suspect in Memorial Day shooting incident

A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person they think fired a gun during a large gathering, injuring a bystander.

The shooting occurred at Avenida Messina and Avenida Navarro on Memorial Day. Deputies say two groups of teenagers were arguing across the street and then shots were fired. A woman was grazed by a bullet.

A short time later, more gunshots were heard near Avenida Messina and Ocean Boulevard, but no victims at the second location were found. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an African-American teenager who was described as being 6-feet-inches tall. His hair was in braids and wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Officers say the suspect is believed to be a teenager but they had no other information available and are reviewing security footage. A person scene being arrested had a warrant, according to officials.

There were increased patrols in the area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

