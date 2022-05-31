Bradenton Police cite multiple drivers for not wearing a seatbelt
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Click It or Ticket Campaign is in full effect in the city of Bradenton.
If you want to save $116, police have a simple solution: buckle your seatbelt.
On Tuesday, officers nabbed multiple drivers who either weren’t buckled up, or tried the “seatbelt fake-out” move
Beside the fact that it’s the law, your seatbelt can & WILL save your life in the event of a crash.
