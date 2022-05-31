Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton Police cite multiple drivers for not wearing a seatbelt

Click It or Ticket
Click It or Ticket(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Click It or Ticket Campaign is in full effect in the city of Bradenton.

If you want to save $116, police have a simple solution: buckle your seatbelt.

On Tuesday, officers nabbed multiple drivers who either weren’t buckled up, or tried the “seatbelt fake-out” move

Beside the fact that it’s the law, your seatbelt can & WILL save your life in the event of a crash.

