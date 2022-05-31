ABC7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical development now likely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 2 p.m. Tuesday the National Hurricane Center has raised the chances for development now to 70% for a tropical depression or storm to develop over the next several days as the remnants of Pacific ocean hurricane Agatha move into the NW Caribbean and SE Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rain expected to begin late Friday (WWSB)

The Euro and the GFS now are coming in agreement that a south Florida or SW Florida target is likely. This storm look to be a big rain maker but not much of a big wind storm. As with any tropical system there are a lot of changes that can occur between now and Friday night through Saturday.

Chance for development keeps going up (WWSB)

If it were to develop into a tropical storm it would more than likely be a low end one with 40-50 mph winds. Because there is no central area of low pressure at this time there is still a lot of uncertainty at this time.

We here at the ABC7 First Alert Weather center will be monitoring this system very closely over the next several days and updating you online and on ABC7 as well as our ABC7 First Alert Weather App.

