Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Water patrols in Manatee County result in citations, arrest

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Several law enforcement agencies teamed up Sunday to conduct water safety inspections in the Intracoastal Waterway in Manatee County.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Palmetto Police Department conducted 44 vessel inspections. One boater was arrest for boating under the influence; one criminal citation was issued, along with five other citations.

Several other citation were also issued, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agatha
Hurricane Agatha develops in the Pacific
Charlotte County fire department responds to structural fire
Cirque Italia's new location
Some Oneco residents are unhappy with new circus location.
graphic
Sunny Sunday, Memorial Day storms in the afternoon!
Siesta Beach
The holiday weekend increases traffic for Florida beaches

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Storms
Memorial Day storms in the afternoon and evening!
Futurecast
Futurecast
Siesta Beach
The holiday weekend increases traffic for Florida beaches