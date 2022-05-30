Water patrols in Manatee County result in citations, arrest

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Several law enforcement agencies teamed up Sunday to conduct water safety inspections in the Intracoastal Waterway in Manatee County.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Palmetto Police Department conducted 44 vessel inspections. One boater was arrest for boating under the influence; one criminal citation was issued, along with five other citations.

Several other citation were also issued, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

