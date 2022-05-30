Memorial Day storms in the afternoon and evening!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we start Memorial Day, the morning and early afternoon still look quiet. Then thunderstorms start to flare up in the heat of the afternoon, moving toward the beaches into the evening hours. Whatever your Memorial Day plans, it’s a good idea to have an indoor Plan B, especially later in the day. Tuesday could also see some afternoon storms, then our rain chances drop to end the week.

Hurricane Agatha continues to move slowly toward the west coast of Mexico with heavy rain and flooding Monday. The remnants of Agatha will cross Mexico during the week, and weaken quickly. The remnants of the storm could move into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical storm in early June. June 1st is the official start of hurricane season for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

