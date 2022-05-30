Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Memorial Day storms in the afternoon and evening!

Storms
Storms(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we start Memorial Day, the morning and early afternoon still look quiet. Then thunderstorms start to flare up in the heat of the afternoon, moving toward the beaches into the evening hours. Whatever your Memorial Day plans, it’s a good idea to have an indoor Plan B, especially later in the day. Tuesday could also see some afternoon storms, then our rain chances drop to end the week.

Hurricane Agatha continues to move slowly toward the west coast of Mexico with heavy rain and flooding Monday. The remnants of Agatha will cross Mexico during the week, and weaken quickly. The remnants of the storm could move into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical storm in early June. June 1st is the official start of hurricane season for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Agatha
Agatha(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agatha
Hurricane Agatha develops in the Pacific
Charlotte County fire department responds to structural fire
Cirque Italia's new location
Some Oneco residents are unhappy with new circus location.
graphic
Sunny Sunday, Memorial Day storms in the afternoon!
Lincoln Aquatic Center opens in Palmetto.
Ribbon cut on long awaited Lincoln Aquatic Center in Palmetto

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Siesta Beach
The holiday weekend increases traffic for Florida beaches
Donating isn't often at the forefront of people's minds, at least, until tragedy strikes.
Suncoast Blood Centers urges public to donate blood
Agatha
Hurricane Agatha develops in the Pacific