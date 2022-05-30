Memorial Day parade draws hundreds to downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Sarasota Monday to honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the America’s armed forces.

Much of the downtown area was blocked off for the parade, which featured floats, marching bands, antique cars and more.

It was our honor and privilege to take part in the #MemorialDay parade in the @CityofSarasota. From arriving early to make sure everything was safe to marching alongside our community, we take today to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice🚔🇺🇸 #MemorialDay2022 pic.twitter.com/KDIWqjUHuF — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) May 30, 2022

