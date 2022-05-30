Advertise With Us
Memorial Day parade draws hundreds to downtown Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department honor guard marches in the 2022 Memorial Day parade on Main...
The Sarasota Police Department honor guard marches in the 2022 Memorial Day parade on Main Street.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Sarasota Monday to honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the America’s armed forces.

Much of the downtown area was blocked off for the parade, which featured floats, marching bands, antique cars and more.

