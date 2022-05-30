Advertise With Us
The holiday weekend increases traffic for Florida beaches

Siesta Beach
Siesta Beach(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Visitors at Siesta Beach dealt with increased traffic and difficulty finding parking spots. The holiday weekend increased traffic getting into and out of the beach.

Parking was hard to find from increased travelers for the holiday. Beach-goers came from South Florida, Pennsylvania, and other places to visit Siesta Beach.

Sarasota Sheriff’s Department had deputies directing traffic on Beach Road. Deputies drove alongside cars parking to show them available spaces. Two deputies on horseback patrolled the beach.

The beach does not allow fishing, glass, or dogs and requests that beach-goers pick up after themselves.

