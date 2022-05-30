Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An altercation on Siesta Key Beach Monday afternoon led to gunshots and sent one person to the hospital, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, the fight, involving as many as 10 people, started about 4 p.m. near Beach Access 3, on Beach Road, near Columbus Boulevard.

Several shots were fired and one female received what were described as minor injuries.

A short time later, more gunshots were heard near Avenida Messina and Ocean Boulevard, but no victims at the second location were found.

Witnesses on Siesta Key say deputies have taken at least one man into custody.

Deputies are still at the scene but believe the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

