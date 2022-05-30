Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fight leads to gunshots on Siesta Key; one injured

A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key
A suspect is placed under arrest Monday afternoon after reports of shots fired on Siesta Key(Monica Dailey)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An altercation on Siesta Key Beach Monday afternoon led to gunshots and sent one person to the hospital, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, the fight, involving as many as 10 people, started about 4 p.m. near Beach Access 3, on Beach Road, near Columbus Boulevard.

Several shots were fired and one female received what were described as minor injuries.

A short time later, more gunshots were heard near Avenida Messina and Ocean Boulevard, but no victims at the second location were found.

Witnesses on Siesta Key say deputies have taken at least one man into custody.

Deputies are still at the scene but believe the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900 or provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agatha
Hurricane Agatha develops in the Pacific
Cirque Italia's new location
Some Oneco residents are unhappy with new circus location.
Charlotte County fire department responds to structural fire
Water patrols in Manatee County result in citations, arrest
Storms
Memorial Day storms in the afternoon and evening!

Latest News

Corey Anderson
Deputies arrest Tampa man who threatened a school shooting
A screen shot from a video released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy place a...
Fort Myers fifth grader arrested, accused of making school shooting threat
The Sarasota Police Department honor guard marches in the 2022 Memorial Day parade on Main...
Memorial Day parade draws hundreds to downtown Sarasota
Water patrols in Manatee County result in citations, arrest