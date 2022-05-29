Suncoast Blood Centers urges public to donate blood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas is serving as a stark reminder for people on the Suncoast why blood donations are so important.

Suncoast Blood Centers was called on last week to send 30 pints of blood west to help survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting, and now crews are working to replenish its supplies and encourage more people to step up and become regular donors.

The center hosted a blood drive outside University Town Center in Sarasota, hoping to fill bags of blood. Steve Malavé, director of community relations at Suncoast Blood Centers, explained they need 150 donors a day to meet their obligations as a blood supplier.

Unfortunately, some days they’re not getting close the mark. At times donors are meeting half that demand, sometimes just a third.

“Three percent of the population donate blood for every one else,” Malavé said. “And if you do the math it doesn’t add up.”

Blood is scarce supply that can’t be replicated outside a donation, so the center is trying hard to make that math add up.

Malavé pointed out that donating blood isn’t often on the forefront of people’s minds, at least, not until tragedies like the one in Texas hits home. However, it should be because there’s consequences if supplies run thin.

Suncoast Blood Centers is responsible for not only responding to emergencies within the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, which activated it to help Uvalde survivors, but for a constant flow of emergencies at local hospitals.

“We’d hate to be put in a situation where we say, y’know what, we have to tell any of the local hospitals you have surgery, well, y’know, we can’t supply that,” Malavé said. “Or you won’t have blood today.”

Thankfully, the center hasn’t had that problem and, hopefully, never will so long as people keep coming in to give a hand.

If you want to make an appointment to donate, you can get in touch with Suncoast Blood Centers by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.