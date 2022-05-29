Hurricane Agatha develops in the Pacific

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first hurricane of 2022 developed in the Pacific Ocean Sunday morning. Winds increased to 75 mph, bringing Agatha up to hurricane strength. The storm is on a slow move toward the Mexican coast, where the greatest risk for heavy rain and flooding exists. The National Hurricane Center is expecting 10 to 16 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches possible. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides may occur.

The storm will weaken Tuesday as it moves slowly east. There is a chance that remnants of the storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday. Wednesday, June 1st, is the first official day of the Atlantic and Caribbean hurricane season. Right now the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the storm for possible development in the Gulf with a 30% chance in the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

