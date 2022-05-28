The University of Florida’s Master Gardeners hosted a mobile plant clinic.

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The mobile plant clinic was a part of their community outreach allowing community members to come and ask questions. The clinic was at Rocky Bluff Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Master Gardeners were asked about different bugs, snakes, irrigation and fertilizer. They reminded the community about the fertilizer ordinance for the state. Fertilizers with nitrogen can’t be used after May.

According to the Master Gardeners, the biggest must know about gardening is to not give up. Florida is a difficult place to garden in due to its climate and environment.

“The beauty of Florida is in its plants and animals, the wildlife, the scenery, and I want everyone to be able to enjoy that,” Jennifer Tonge-Martin Master Gardener said.

