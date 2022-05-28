Advertise With Us
Ribbon cut on long awaited Lincoln Aquatic Center in Palmetto

By Rick Adams
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The ribbon is now cut and the gates are now open for a beautiful new facility featuring the water. Friday night’s ceremony bringing out officials from Manatee County and the city of Palmetto who helped make this happen.

It’ll be family fun for everyone. The new Lincoln Aquatic Center officially opening on Saturday. This is a project that has been in the works for many years.

“It was a vision that the community had and individuals embraced it and we’ve taken that vision and we’ve moved it to a reality,” said Reggie Bellamy, a Manatee County Commissioner who played a big role in the project. “More importantly, what about our youth, they are going to experience something very, very different here north of the River.”

It’s expected to be a facility that brings the community together. It features three separate water areas including a competitive sized pool, two water slides and a fun splash area.

“I think it’s great because you had the little water park, a lot of people would come and it would be overcrowded,” said Devin McNeal, a visitor who is excited about the new aquatic center. “So now we have something a little bigger and a little bit more fun, so people will enjoy it.”

Manatee County working very closely with the city of Palmetto to make this happen. Overall cost of the facility is 7.4 million dollars.

“We’ve put over two million dollars into it and also we’ve provided acreage there as well,” said Shirley Groover Bryant, Mayor of Palmetto. “So it’s been a very strong relationship between the two governmental entities, to work together and bring it forward.”

Officials say they will start many programs such as learn to swim and drowning prevention. They say this will be a safe place for people to enjoy and cool off for the summer.

“This is a very exciting project of mine, I’ve been working on it for several years now,” said Matthew Porter, a Recreation Divisional Manager for Manatee County. “There’s nothing like it in Manatee County, this is our flagship for aquatics now.”

Manatee County is looking for more lifeguards for the Lincoln Aquatic Center. They say they will train you and pay starts at more than 18 dollars an hour.

Admission to the Lincoln Aquatic Center during the summer is free.

