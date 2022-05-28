Advertise With Us
New airline company in the Sarasota-Bradenton international airport

Over the next two years SRQ is looking to expand its airport, which includes 150 million dollars in projects.(SRQ)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Memorial Day is a major milestone when it comes to traveling in and out of the Sarasota-Bradenton international airport.

SRQ is one of the fastest-growing airports in America and many people are using this company to travel this holiday weekend.

Over the next two years, SRQ is looking to expand its airport, which includes 150 million dollars in projects.

SRQ urges all travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flite.

