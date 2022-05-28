More drivers, more crashes; FHP in need of more troopers

FRUITVILLE, Fla. - Day after day, ABC-7 reports on deadly accidents that are happening on The Suncoast, and these aren’t just vehicle-versus-vehicle accidents.

“Without question, we have seen an uptick with crashes involving what we call vulnerable users of the roadway: people that are on bicycles or on foot,” said Trooper Kenn Watson.

He’s a trooper with Florida Highway Patrol, and he says his job is becoming increasingly difficult.

The most recent data from the Florida Department of Health says that in 2020, there were 3,484 crash deaths in our state.

63 of those deaths happened in Manatee County, as did 57 in Sarasota County.

FHP is working nonstop to try and keep up with all this new traffic.

“Over the last couple of years, you have seen an increase with everyone wanting to move to Florida,” Watson said.

Close to 22 million people live in our state. Adding to that population, Trooper Watson says close to 80 million more are visiting each year.

“That means, if everyone came as a couple, you would have 40 million additional cars on the highway,” he said.

There are tens of millions of cars across 67 counties.

FHP needs more man power to monitor these busy roads.

Watson said, “This is not a job this is a career. It is something that you can do for the next 25 to 30 years.”

As of Friday, the agency has close to 200 open positions. {open positions: add link to https://beatrooper.com/apply-now/ }

It offers full-time positions with full benefits.

