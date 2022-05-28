Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Memorial Weekend rain chances off and on

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere sits right over Florida this weekend. That Low will enhance our rain chances off and on for a few days, starting with scattered showers Saturday morning to early afternoon. We have a quiet night followed by lower chances for rain Sunday. Guess which day has the best chance for the afternoon and evening storms? That would be Monday for Memorial Day. From 2pm on Monday thunderstorms could start popping up, so having an indoor Plan B is a great idea. Even if you don’t get a rain shower over you Monday, lightning is still a risk from storms that could develop. Rain chances are lower for the workweek, but as we move into June on Wednesday, which means getting more into rainy season, isolated afternoon storms are possible every day.

So far tropical weather is quiet. This could be the first year since 2014 with no named tropical storms in May, before the official start of hurricane season on June 1st!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 301 by hit-and-run driver
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Woman accused of leaving four dogs to die in hot car in Florida
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said Friday his deputies will act quickly in any active shooter...
Sarasota sheriff says deputies will not hesitate in an active shooter situation

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Lincoln Aquatic Center opens in Palmetto.
Ribbon cut on long awaited Lincoln Aquatic Center in Palmetto
The Florida Highway Patrol has open positions and needs them filled now
Gas prices are definitely rising in the Suncoast area!
Gas prices are rising for the Holiday in Sarasota