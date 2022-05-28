Memorial Weekend rain chances off and on

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere sits right over Florida this weekend. That Low will enhance our rain chances off and on for a few days, starting with scattered showers Saturday morning to early afternoon. We have a quiet night followed by lower chances for rain Sunday. Guess which day has the best chance for the afternoon and evening storms? That would be Monday for Memorial Day. From 2pm on Monday thunderstorms could start popping up, so having an indoor Plan B is a great idea. Even if you don’t get a rain shower over you Monday, lightning is still a risk from storms that could develop. Rain chances are lower for the workweek, but as we move into June on Wednesday, which means getting more into rainy season, isolated afternoon storms are possible every day.

So far tropical weather is quiet. This could be the first year since 2014 with no named tropical storms in May, before the official start of hurricane season on June 1st!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.