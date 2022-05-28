Holiday travelers’ effect by gas prices this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gas prices continue to increase over the weekend as drivers get ready to travel for the holiday. The Racetrac gas station off Interstate 75 was $4.59 for regular and $5.59 for diesel.

Travelers said it would be cheaper to fly for the holiday rather than drive. These same drivers miss the days when gas was $2 a gallon.

“It is expensive and it’s hard to get around right now. It’s seventy-one miles from where I drove from and it’s about thirty dollars one way,” Austin Philips Tampa traveler said.

Philips said that the best way for travelers to save money is by conserving their gas. He said that driving the speed limit and being safe will help.

