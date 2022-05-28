Advertise With Us
The Florida Highway Patrol has open positions and needs them filled now

(WCJB)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida highway patrol needs more manpower!

As of 2020, the FDH reports 3,484 crash deaths in our state.

63 of those deaths happened in Manatee County and 57 deaths in Sarasota County.

In Florida, we have more than 22 million people and at least 80 million people that visit the state each year.

FHP is working nonstop to keep up with all of the oncoming traffic and as of last Friday, the agency has open positions.

For more information visit: https://beatrooper.com/apply-now/

