Donors of Distinction hosting a grant ceremony

There will be 22 local nonprofits that will be awarded a grant
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Donors of Distinction will be  hosting its 2021-2022 Grant Ceremony, on June 1, 2022.

Donors of Distinction is a group of individuals who raise money for nonprofits throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

The mission is that all of the money raised through this group will be donated to local nonprofits.

There will be 22 local nonprofits that will be awarded individual grants totaling nearly $90,000.

To RSVP for this event visit: https://www.donorsofdistinction.org/grants-ceremony

