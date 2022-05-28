Charlotte County fire department responds to structural fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County fire department responded to a structural fire that happened earlier today regarding an inflamed residential two-story home.

Members of the fire department arrived at the scene to find the front of the home was engulfed in flames and smoke.

The team made efforts to try and put the fire out while waiting for reinforcements to arrive.

No injuries from either the fire department or the residents of the home have been reported.

