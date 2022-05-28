Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Charlotte County fire department responds to structural fire

(Charlotte County Fire & EMS)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County fire department responded to a structural fire that happened earlier today regarding an inflamed residential two-story home.

Members of the fire department arrived at the scene to find the front of the home was engulfed in flames and smoke.

The team made efforts to try and put the fire out while waiting for reinforcements to arrive.

No injuries from either the fire department or the residents of the home have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 301 by hit-and-run driver
Cirque Italia's new location
Some Oneco residents are unhappy with new circus location.
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Woman accused of leaving four dogs to die in hot car in Florida
Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said Friday his deputies will act quickly in any active shooter...
Sarasota sheriff says deputies will not hesitate in an active shooter situation

Latest News

Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.
Son arrested after shooting, killing father at rest stop, authorities say
There will be 22 local nonprofits that will be awarded a grant
Donors of Distinction hosting a grant ceremony
ABC7 spoke to two mothers who are honoring their sons who gave their lives in service to our...
Gold star families remember fallen sons in Memorial Day ceremony