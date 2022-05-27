Young osprey still recovering after fall from ABC7 tower nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The young osprey who fell from the ABC7 tower camera several days ago is still recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice and may not be returned to its home after all.

The osprey has no fractures or bruising, the center told ABC7 Friday. However, after looking at video footage of the birds in the nest, it shows that its sibling was picking and pushing on the smaller osprey.

The Wildlife Center of Venice have no plans put the osprey back in the nest. Instead they will likely pair him with another osprey so that he won’t grow up alone.

Both of the ospreys will be cared for together and eventually released.

A passerby saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the tower May 25. After watching the bird stand and walk along the ground, she called Sarasota Animal Control.

An officer arrived and captured the osprey and took it to the wildlife center, where experts say if all goes well, they will try to return it to the nest with its sibling and parents, hopefully within 48 hours.

You can watch the nest on the ABC7 Osprey Cam, any time of the day.

