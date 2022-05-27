Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.(Volusia County Corrections)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after she left four dogs in her vehicle while she ate lunch, resulting in their deaths, according to police.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, 25-year-old Tesia White from Missouri left four dogs in her vehicle with the air conditioning on and the windows up while she ate lunch at a restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Police said White checked on the dogs once during her meal, and they were OK at the time. But when she finished her lunch an hour later, White found all four dogs dead in the car.

Police did not clarify how the dogs died since the air conditioning was reportedly left on in the car.

Police said the dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle, two 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies, and a 2-year-old boxer.

White was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Delehanty
Venice High girls JV soccer coach arrested for sexual battery of player
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Teen speaks out about coming out during Venice H.S. graduation ceremony.
Student comes out as gay during Venice High School graduation ceremony
Tampa man convicted of drug trafficking at trial
Justin LaGasse
Myakka City man charged with child molestation

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors in the Donbas
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/school-shootings
Gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger