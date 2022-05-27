Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman accused of leaving four dogs to die in hot car in Florida

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 25-year-old Missouri woman is accused of leaving four dogs locked in a hot car while she had lunch in a central Florida restaurant, police said.

The woman, who was visiting the area from Gainesville, Missouri, was arrested Thursday evening on charges of animal cruelty, New Smyrna Beach police officials said.

A police report said she left a 4-year-old Goldendoodle, 2-year-old Boxer and two 12-week-old Goldendoodle puppies in her car while she had lunch. There was no air conditioning and the windows were rolled up, the report said.

She told investigators she checked on the dogs once during the meal, but found them dead when she returned an hour later, police said.

She remained in the Volusia County Jail on Friday morning. Bond was set at $10,000.

New Smyrna Beach is near Daytona Beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Delehanty
Venice High girls JV soccer coach arrested for sexual battery of player
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Teen speaks out about coming out during Venice H.S. graduation ceremony.
Student comes out as gay during Venice High School graduation ceremony
Tampa man convicted of drug trafficking at trial
Justin LaGasse
Myakka City man charged with child molestation

Latest News

This young osprey fell from its next high atop the ABC7 tower Wednesday morning.
Young osprey still recovering after fall from ABC7 tower nest
The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a semi-truck – trailer versus the Alico Road Overpass...
Semitrailer crash on bridge closes I-75 in Lee County
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 301 by hit-and-run driver
Historic Leonard Reid House relocated
Historic Leonard Reid House relocated