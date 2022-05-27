Advertise With Us
Some Oneco residents are unhappy with new circus location.

Cirque Italia's new location
Cirque Italia's new location(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cirque Italia’s new location falls off state road 70 in Oneco. The area is currently facing a rezoning vote on June 2nd when Manatee County Planning Commission will decide.

Cirque Italia owns the land that was previously Oneco Glass & Mirror. 145 rezoning notices were sent out to residences within a 500-foot radius of the location.

Oneco Resident Margi Nanney created 1,400 fliers and passed them out to community members.

The Cirque Italia puts on an R-rated horror-themed performance based on the underworld. The performance is restricted to children under the age of thirteen and those who are 17 years of age and under would require a chaperone over the age of 18.

Some residents said they were unsure about having the circus in the community.

“Do we really want R-rated by a church? Do we want R-rated in our neighborhood? This is a neighborhood with small children. Not just adults,” Carol Pope Oneco First Baptist Church Director said.

