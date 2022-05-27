Semitrailer crash on bridge closes I-75 in Lee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fiery crash has closed northbound Interstate 75 this morning in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The truck hit the Alico Road overpass crash and caught fire about 8:30 a.m. The trailer was dangling over the edge of the Interstate and onto the westbound lanes of Alico Road.

Northbound Interstate 75 at Alico Road Overpass in Lee County.

The northbound lanes of I75 and westbound lanes of Alico Road are closed! pic.twitter.com/E8Qeus4duQ — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) May 27, 2022

