Semitrailer crash on bridge closes I-75 in Lee County

The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a semi-truck – trailer versus the Alico Road Overpass...
The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a semi-truck – trailer versus the Alico Road Overpass crash on northbound Interstate 75.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fiery crash has closed northbound Interstate 75 this morning in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The truck hit the Alico Road overpass crash and caught fire about 8:30 a.m. The trailer was dangling over the edge of the Interstate and onto the westbound lanes of Alico Road.

