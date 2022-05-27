Semitrailer crash on bridge closes I-75 in Lee County
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fiery crash has closed northbound Interstate 75 this morning in Lee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The truck hit the Alico Road overpass crash and caught fire about 8:30 a.m. The trailer was dangling over the edge of the Interstate and onto the westbound lanes of Alico Road.
Northbound Interstate 75 at Alico Road Overpass in Lee County.— FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) May 27, 2022
The northbound lanes of I75 and westbound lanes of Alico Road are closed! pic.twitter.com/E8Qeus4duQ
