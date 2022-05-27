Advertise With Us
Sarasota sheriff says deputies will not hesitate in an active shooter situation

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In light of revelations that police in Uvalde, Texas, hesitated before confronting a shooter who murdered 19 children in an elementary school, Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman has released a video assuring the public that his deputies are prepared to respond quickly to a similar situation on the Suncoast.

“We are learning that (Texas) law enforcement apparently waited to engage the shooter, believing that they had a barricaded subject, which possibly led to additional lives being lost,” Sheriff Kurt Hoffman says in the video released Friday.

“Our agency is understandably getting many calls and questions about how we would handle this situation. I’m taking this opportunity to make it clear that we routinely train for active shooter situations just like this,” he said.

He says the first deputies on the scene of an active shooter situation will act immediately. “The first deputy on scene is mandated by our policy to immediately assume the duty and responsibility to locate the suspect, follow the sound of gunfire and meet deadly force with deadly force. Period. End of story.” he said.

“Make no mistake, the situation in Texas is nothing short of a horrific tragedy. Nothing we can do will bring back those precious lives.

“What we can do here locally as leaders is assure our community that we train for this and we are prepared to lay down our lives to save yours,” he said.

Latest News

