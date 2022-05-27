Pedestrian killed on U.S. 301 by hit-and-run driver

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning on U.S. 301 by a hit-and-run driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

An unknown vehicle, possibly blue in color, was heading west on U.S. 301 near the I-75 intersection at about 12:30 a.m. when a man on foot was trying to cross the road.

The vehicle hit the man and fled the scene. While the injured man was laying on the road, a second vehicle hit him. The second driver remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators say they are still trying to positively identify the man.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

The crash remains under criminal investigation.

