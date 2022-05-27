Morning storms possible along the coast

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak front is going to make its way through our area on Saturday morning bringing with it a chance for a few showers and possible thunderstorm in the morning. These scattered showers will be moving to the NE at 10-15 mph and will bring some moderate to heavy rain with a small chance of generating lightning.

We will see variable cloudiness on Saturday morning and then some clearing later in the day. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph midday and highs will warm into the upper 80s. The rain chance is at 40%.

Sunday we start off with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s with a 40% chance for mainly inland storms east of I-75 pushing toward the NE at 15 mph.

Memorial day we will see partly cloudy skies with a good chance for a few late day showers and isolated thunderstorms developing inland and then pushing back toward our beaches late in the day. The high will top our around 90 degrees.

Late day storms for next week likely (WWSB)

Tuesday a typical summer pattern will persist and bring another round of afternoon and evening storms to parts of the Suncoast otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 90.

