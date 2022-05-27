Advertise With Us
Historic Leonard Reid House in Sarasota being relocated early Friday morning from the Rosemary District to Newtown

Relocation of historic Leonard Reid House in Sarasota.
Relocation of historic Leonard Reid House in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A big move for the Leonard Reid House in Sarasota both historically and location wise. The house is being preserved and relocated to city owned property at 2529 North Orange Avenue in the Newtown section of the city. It’s been located at 1435 7th Street.

“I’m really happy about it, especially now when they are trying to hide our true history,” said Mary Mack, a grand niece of Leonard Reid. “This is a plus for our community.”

The home was completed in 1926 and is one story and around 1400 square feet. Leonard Reid was a highly respected pioneer who helped establish Sarasota’s first black community called Overtown, which was in the Rosemary District.

“Leonard Reid is one of the earliest African American pioneers,” said Vickie Oldham, President of the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition. “He came here as a stop with Italian fishermen on his way to Cuba to get into the fish industry, but he stayed a little too long, the boat left him and he stayed here.”

The house is making the journey in the early morning hours on Friday around 3am. At it’s new location, it will be transformed into Sarasota’s first African American Cultural Center. A large crowd joining city officials and African American groups on Thursday afternoon for a send-off celebration. It’s a gathering that featured speakers, music and a fun environment.

“We’re doing what we can to inject and infuse pride into the community, and bring back a sense of community,” said Kyle Battie, Vice Mayor of the city of Sarasota. “And it’s efforts like this, things like that can be accomplished.”

The new location is about a mile and a half from the previous location. The house will be taken on a 2.6 mile journey to it’s new home.

