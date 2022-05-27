Advertise With Us
Higher rain chances today, especially inland

By John Scalzi
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Increasing moisture across the Suncoast and an approaching front sinking in from the northwest will combine to bring us an enhanced chance for rain when compared to yesterday.

The showers will focus on the coast in the first half of the day. They should be scattered and the rainfall light. In the second half of the day a southwest wind will form and push most storms into inland locations.

By 3-4 p.m., thunderstorms may form inland while the coast stays rain-free. The inland storms will tend to drift toward the east coast and away from our beaches.

Some dry air briefly moves in Saturday. It will lower rain chances for tomorrow and Sunday but then an upper level disturbance will approach on Memorial Day. Most of Memorial Day will be partly sunny and dry. However, in the afternoon the clouds will build inland and storms east of the interstate will build.

