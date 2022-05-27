Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gas prices are rising for the Holiday in Sarasota

Gas prices are definitely rising in the Suncoast area!
Gas prices are definitely rising in the Suncoast area!(SUNCOAST)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here in the Suncoast area motorist are feeling a major dip in their wallets!

According to travel experts, highways, roads and the interstate will see the most cars it sees annually on Memorial Day weekend.

ABC7s Jams Hill spoke with Marina Exxon gas station owner about the prices of gas.

“We get email updates for the price every day at 6 am every morning to show us what the gas will be for the day, and this is something that happens every day,” Mr. Shakur Kalil said.

Some people are saying that gas prices are fluctuating like gold.

People in the area are attempting to see their families and friends but can’t get over why gas prices and oil are so high.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Delehanty
Venice High girls JV soccer coach arrested for sexual battery of player
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Teen speaks out about coming out during Venice H.S. graduation ceremony.
Student comes out as gay during Venice High School graduation ceremony
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 301 by hit-and-run driver
Tampa man convicted of drug trafficking at trial

Latest News

Cirque Italia's new location
Some Oneco residents are unhappy with new circus location.
Weak disturbance will bring some clouds Saturday morning along with some rain
Morning storms possible along the coast
Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said Friday his deputies will act quickly in any active shooter...
Sarasota sheriff says deputies will not hesitate in an active shooter situation
Sarasota deputies will act quickly in active shooter situation, sheriff says
Statement from Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman