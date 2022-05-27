Gas prices are rising for the Holiday in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here in the Suncoast area motorist are feeling a major dip in their wallets!

According to travel experts, highways, roads and the interstate will see the most cars it sees annually on Memorial Day weekend.

ABC7s Jams Hill spoke with Marina Exxon gas station owner about the prices of gas.

“We get email updates for the price every day at 6 am every morning to show us what the gas will be for the day, and this is something that happens every day,” Mr. Shakur Kalil said.

Some people are saying that gas prices are fluctuating like gold.

People in the area are attempting to see their families and friends but can’t get over why gas prices and oil are so high.

