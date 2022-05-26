Advertise With Us
Tampa man convicted of drug trafficking at trial

(KTVF)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Derrick Samuel Lewis was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

Lewis could face a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years up to life. His sentencing is scheduled for August 24, 2022, and has had more charges since being indicted in 2017.

Lewis was allegedly also involved with a drug trafficking organization that specialized in the distribution of cocaine and marijuana.

When Lewis was arrested in 2017 he was in possession of a bulk of cash currency, the court set a pre-trial release condition, and soon after he became a fugitive from justice leaving his family behind.

Lewis went on the run and resided in Mexico for a time and was eventually rearrested in Arizona and stood trial in the Middle District of Florida.

This case was being investigated by the Tampa Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney.

