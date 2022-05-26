Advertise With Us
Streets to close in downtown Sarasota for Memorial Day parade

(Jim DeLa)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Memorial Day parade in downtown Sarasota means several streets will be shut down Monday morning, May 30.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Osprey Avenue. The following tow-away zones and street closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to noon on May 30:

  • Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Square
  • Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Gulfstream Avenue
  • Links Avenue closed from First Street to Ringling Boulevard
  • Osprey Avenue closed from Second Street to Ringling Boulevard

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

