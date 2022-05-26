Streets to close in downtown Sarasota for Memorial Day parade

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Memorial Day parade in downtown Sarasota means several streets will be shut down Monday morning, May 30.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Osprey Avenue. The following tow-away zones and street closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to noon on May 30:

Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Square

Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Gulfstream Avenue

Links Avenue closed from First Street to Ringling Boulevard

Osprey Avenue closed from Second Street to Ringling Boulevard

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

