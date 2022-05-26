Sarasota to see road closures Monday due to Memorial Day parade
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street and Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. There will be several tow-away zones and street closure notices that will be in place between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on that day:
- Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Square
- Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Gulfstream Avenue
- Links Avenue closed from 1st Street to Ringling Boulevard
- Osprey Avenue closed from 2nd Street to Ringling Boulevard
Vehicles not removed will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.
