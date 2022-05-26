Sarasota to see road closures Monday due to Memorial Day parade

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street and Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. There will be several tow-away zones and street closure notices that will be in place between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on that day:

Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Square

Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Gulfstream Avenue

Links Avenue closed from 1st Street to Ringling Boulevard

Osprey Avenue closed from 2nd Street to Ringling Boulevard

Vehicles not removed will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

