Sarasota and Manatee County office closures in observance of Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Memorial Day is slowly approaching, Sarasota and Manatee County Government offices will be closed in observance of the day.

Trash, recycling and yard waste collection for Manatee County will be postponed for the holiday and from Tuesday through Saturday for residents in separate parts of the county.

Sarasota County will continue its trash, recycling and waste collection maintaining its regular pickup schedule.

Parks and Natural Resource facilities will be closed in Sarasota County and certain Manatee County parks and nature preserves will be open for the holiday.

For more information on office closures in observance of Memorial Day in these counties visit: https://www.scgov.net/Home/Components/News/News/4633/23?backlist=%2F and https://www.mymanatee.org/



